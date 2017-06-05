Govt ordered to defend itself in Ssemwanga funeral court case

Government given 15 days to defend itself in the Ivan ‘Don’ Ssemwanga funeral money court case

The High Court in Kampala has given the Attorney General and Bank of Uganda 15 days to file a written defence explaining why they never restrained socialites from the self styled “Rich Gang” from throwing money into their colleague Ivan Ssemwanga’s grave during burial last week.

Court wants an explanation how, the issue that is before court, happened in the presence of the Uganda Police Force.

The summons follow a suit filed by a one Robert Senfuka, another concerned citizen who has petitioned court Monday for orders that the body of the late Ivan Ssemwanga be exhumed and establish the actual amount of money in his grave before it’s returned back into circulation.

Ssenfuka contends that the throwing of Uganda’s legal tender into a grave is a wastage of tax payers’ money since the said money is printed using resources collected from citizens for purposes of trade.

Through his lawyers of Wameli and company advocates, Ssenfuka seeks a declaration that court should order police pay damages for neglect of duty and an order permanently restraining any person from destroying the legal tender.

This is the second time Bank of Uganda is being sued for failing its mandate to protect the legal tender, the first one being last week when another concerned citizen Abey Mgugu run to court accusing the central Bank of not taking legal action against the Rich Gang team for throwing money into Ssemwanga’s grave.

Ssenfuka’s case in which he also sues a one Lubega Bahati whom he claims to have seen personally throwing money in Ssemwanga’s grave, has been allocated to Justice Stephen Musota whereas Mgugu’s application is to be heard by Justice Margret Oguli Oumo.

RELATED

The post Govt ordered to defend itself in Ssemwanga funeral court case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

