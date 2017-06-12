Pages Navigation Menu

Govt set to negotiate minimum wage with Labour, says minister – The Nation Newspaper

Govt set to negotiate minimum wage with Labour, says minister
Negotiations that will lead to increased minimum wage will commence this month, Labour Minister Chris Ngige has said. The minister's assurance followed the announcement of the members of the national minimum wage negotiation committee. Ngige also …
