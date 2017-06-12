Govt set to negotiate minimum wage with Labour, says minister – The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Govt set to negotiate minimum wage with Labour, says minister
The Nation Newspaper
Negotiations that will lead to increased minimum wage will commence this month, Labour Minister Chris Ngige has said. The minister's assurance followed the announcement of the members of the national minimum wage negotiation committee. Ngige also …
New Minimum Wage: Workers may wait longer ―Ngige
