University of Education shut down temporarily – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
University of Education shut down temporarily
Ghana News Agency
This followed a decision of the Winneba High Court to uphold a suit brought against the institution by one Supi Kwayera to challenge the legality of certain actions taken by the former Governing Council of the University and a relief restraining the …
Over 46000 Students' Future In Limbo As University Of Education Shuts Down
Court didn't order UEW closure – Afenyo Markin
Jayee University fails to issue certificates to over 300 students.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!