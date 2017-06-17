Grammy winner Kirk Franklin to headline gospel concert at Rock Cathedral – TheCable
Grammy winner Kirk Franklin to headline gospel concert at Rock Cathedral
Grammy award-winning artiste Kirk Franklin will headline an upcoming gospel music concert in Lagos. Franklin, alongside Nigeria's Tim Godfrey, will perform at 'FEARLESS,' a concert scheduled to hold on August 13 at the Rock Cathedral of the House On …
