Granit Xhaka Fears Alexis Sanchez Will Quit Arsenal

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

Granit Xhaka hopes Arsenal teammate Alexis Sanchez will stay at the Emirates this summer.

The striker has been linked with a £40m move to Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

“I hope [he doesn’t leave], of course,” Xhaka told Bild.

“He has qualities on the pitch which are incomprehensible.

“He has made many goals, and is also enormously important outside the box.”

Arsenal have offered Sanchez a new, £300,000-a-week contract but Bayern Munich are understood to be ready to match those terms.

The marksman has been directly involved in 45 goals in 51 appearances this season – 30 goals and assists.

Granit Xhaka added: “Alexis can play with every world team – just like Mesut Ozil.

“I have been able to play with many great players, but these two stick out.”

Asked whether Ozil, in a similar contractual situation to Sanchez, would stay, Xhaka added: “I think so. I owe him a lot, he helped me a lot at first.”

