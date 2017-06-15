Granit Xhaka Fears Alexis Sanchez Will Quit Arsenal

Granit Xhaka hopes Arsenal teammate Alexis Sanchez will stay at the Emirates this summer.

The striker has been linked with a £40m move to Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

“I hope [he doesn’t leave], of course,” Xhaka told Bild.

“He has qualities on the pitch which are incomprehensible.

“He has made many goals, and is also enormously important outside the box.”

Arsenal have offered Sanchez a new, £300,000-a-week contract but Bayern Munich are understood to be ready to match those terms.

The marksman has been directly involved in 45 goals in 51 appearances this season – 30 goals and assists.

Granit Xhaka added: “Alexis can play with every world team – just like Mesut Ozil.

“I have been able to play with many great players, but these two stick out.”

Asked whether Ozil, in a similar contractual situation to Sanchez, would stay, Xhaka added: “I think so. I owe him a lot, he helped me a lot at first.”

