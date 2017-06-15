Graphic photo of a kidnapper killed in Ondo State today

According to the report by Facebook user, Sam Ogunmusi, the suspected kidnapper pictured was captured and killed in the early hours of today, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state by youths of the community. He is reportedly one of the kidnappers that kidnapped one Hon Odimayo . Other members were said to being […]

The post Graphic photo of a kidnapper killed in Ondo State today appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

