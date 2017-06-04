Pages Navigation Menu

Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay – ESPN FC

Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay
The FC crew debate whether the time is right for Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United. Antoine Griezmann has told Telefoot that he now plans to stay at Atletico Madrid after the club were handed a transfer ban until January

