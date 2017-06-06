Grooming Centre, Sesor sign N6.675m MoU to support Idps

Lagos — Two Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, Grooming (People for Better Livelihoods) Centre (Grooming Centre) and Sesor Empowerment Foundation (Sesor), have signed a N6,675,000 MoU to support Sesor’s work with internally displaced persons in Lagos and Benue.

This agreement builds on a successful long standing partnership the two NGOs have had since 2014.

Grooming Centre has been supporting Sesor through various stages of its relief and rehabilitative work for IDPs in eight states. Their partnership kicked off with Grooming Centre funding Sesor’s relief missions for displaced persons to Benue (caused by herdsmen attacks) and then later in 2014, to Plateau, Gombe & Adamawa.

The new MoU doubles the loans for the women who completed the first pilot; provides new loans of N30,000 each for 25 new participants in the Lagos project; funds a relief mission to Benue to support persons displaced by herdsmen attacks and; provides a grant to cover 10 per cent of Sesor’s core operational budget for advocacy and other programme-related work.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony in their head office in Lagos, the CEO of Grooming Centre, Dr Godwin Nwabunka said: “We recognize the need to support our brothers and sisters displaced all over Nigeria. They need sustainable livelihoods and all kinds of support and that is why we appreciate the multi-faceted approach Sesor has adopted to help the displaced rebuild their lives.”

And have a strategic partnership with Sesor. Grooming Centre believes in supporting the economically poor continuously until they get out of poverty and thus, are providing even more finance for the 16 women who were part of the pilot so they can make even more progress on their journey out of poverty while helping 25 more displaced women start their own journey out of poverty. We are also committed to supporting Sesor’s relief and advocacy work across Nigeria.

The post Grooming Centre, Sesor sign N6.675m MoU to support Idps appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

