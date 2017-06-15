Group accuse Buhari of sponsoring Biafran agitation

A pro-Biafra group, Salvation People, SP, said President Muhammadu Buhari is unwittingly sponsoring renewed agitations for Biafra by sideling the people of the South-East in appointments and citing of development projects. A statement signed by their leader, Osita Chukwuaganarinam, posited that had Buhari been fair to Ndigbo in appointments and citing of development projects, the […]

