Group Alerts Senator Orji Over Alleged Trumped-up Charges

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A group of youths under the auspices of Ochendo Youth Foundation (OYF) in Abia State has alerted the Senator representing Abia Central zone in the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji, over alleged plan to frame him up alongside a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji, by political opponents.

According to a letter written to the federal lawmaker, signed by OYF President, Kingsley Chikwem, and obtained by LEADERSHIP yesterday, the alleged plan include misleading security agencies into harassing and arresting the duo over fictitious offences of voters’ cards buying, drug peddling and gun running, among others.

The group therefore urged Senator Orji not to lose his guards and be alert in order not to fall victim to the alleged plan, which it added was earlier used for the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and may be used for others too.

“It has come to our notice that some unhappy and insatiable politicians and opponents in Abia having failed in all their plots to smear, defame and incite the people have now hatched a plan to hoodwink the security agencies into hasty swooping and harassment of our hero, Senator T.A. Orji and the leader of Abia youths, Engr. Chinedum Orji, leader of Abia House of Assembly, with many fictitious offences from voters card buying, drug and gun running to other unimaginable charges.

“Ochendo, your achievements speak for you! We, by this letter urge you to gird your loins, beef up your security as to be fully alert and not fall prey to such gimmicks. This same strategy has been used on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and may be employed on other PDP and Igbo Lawmakers.

“We shall not give in to such cheap blackmail to let them achieve what they failed to get through the ballot boxes. It should not deter you from the outstanding work you are doing. For certain, you have the mandate of the people. Anybody, group and persons who wish otherwise should do so through the constitutional means via the ballots.

“We are solidly behind you and Engr. Chinedum Orji, leader of the youths and will sacrifice our lives to see that you are not humiliated as detractors are planning. From henceforth we are going to embark on 24 hour vigil around your persons and residences,” the group said.

The post Group Alerts Senator Orji Over Alleged Trumped-up Charges appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

