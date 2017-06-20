Group allege plot to poison Jonathan’s godson‎ in EFCC custody



A group known as the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders (CNDYL) has raised the alarm over the alleged plot by some politicians from the region to poison Mr. George Turner, the 33 years old godson of the Former President,Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC),

According to the group, though the detained George Turner had under prosecution by the EFCC leaded not guitlty and was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. Rivers State, the new plot alleged to be sponsored by those intimidated by his rising profile in Bayelsa involved poisoning and reiarrest by the EFCC when bail conditions are met.

According to the Angered youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders in a statement signed by its President, Comrades Okhare Godgift and Secretary, Kelvin Abiye, the deadly plot against George Turner is being sponsored by those who thought his ordeal and persecution would defame, demarket and silence him, “but they were ashamed and surprised at the wide spread solidarity and empathy for the 33 year old Ogbia born-Lawyer.”

+We are deeply worried that the South-South Zone of EFCC, is allegedly fast becoming a vindictive and willing tool to do the sinister biddings of some vengeful persons intimidated by the rising political profile of Mr. Turnah (MON), under the guise of fighting corruption.”

“As a result, words have filtered to us from credible sources that in order to satisfy their overlords and paymasters, following the grant and perfection of bail. Another plot they are hatching, which is dead on arrival, is the intimidation, brow beating, suffocation and (illegal) arrest of Turnah’s intimate family members and legal Associates so as to deny him their warmth and Services”

The coalition, therefore, condemned the EFCC’s plans to re-arrest Turnah immediately as he is leaving the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Prison.

“We further condemn the planned ambush for the re-arrest of Turnah on the 30th of this month as he appears before the Court for the continuation of his trial. Accordingly, we call on the good people of Nigeria, democrats and fellow Rights’ Activists to rise and demand that never again should any Nigerian be persecuted or assassinated based on his rising political profile, beliefs and associations, under the guise of fighting corruption.