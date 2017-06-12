Group backs zoning of APC guber ticket in Akwa Ibom

By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

…appeals to Ekere to contest

A socio- political group in Akwa Ibom State, Door To Door Super 100, has thrown its weight behind the zoning of the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District.

Accordingly, the group has resolved to embark on a mission to appeal to a prominent indigene of the senatorial district and Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere to contest the 2019 governorship election.

The group took the decision at a well-attended inaugural meeting in Uyo on Saturday in which a former Member of the State House of Assembly, Obong Paul Owo, was sworn in as chairman, a prominent politician from Uyo, Chief Godwin Eton as vice chairman and a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Effiong Abia, as secretary.

Other prominent members of the group include two former Members of the House of Representatives, Otuekong Bernard Udoh and Prof. Ini Udoka, three former Members of the House of Assembly, Engr. Ime Mbom, Dr. Ita Udosen and Mrs. Alice Ekpenyong, a former local government chairman, Lt. Col. Edet Ekoi (rtd), a former PDP State Woman Leader, Princess Victoria Mel-Udoh, former Governor Godswill Akpabio’s Personal Assistant on Protocol, Mr. Ifiok Nyong and former PDP chapter secretaries in Ukanafun and Ikono, Mr. Unen Udo Abraham and Dr. George Udo.

In his inaugural address, Rt. Hon. Paul Owo said they were convinced that Ekere would deliver if given the mandate because of his profile and antecedents.

“That is the reason we join the teeming population of well-meaning Akwa Ibomites to appeal to Obong Nsima Ekere not to be satisfied with the NDDC job but step out for the prestigious mandate of the people who are now yearning for a spirited leader capable of leading us to another phase in our march to the yet-to-be fulfilled Land of Promise,” he said.

Owo said the progressive Akwa Ibom people wanted Ekere to “serve his people in 2019 after serving the Niger Delta Family where the impact of NDDC is evidently felt as never before within the brief period of his headship of that Federal Agency.”

He described the NDDC boss as a successful businessman, a reputable manager of financial resources, a life and relationship builder, a grassroots politician, a philanthropist par excellence, a pragmatic and sociable leader, a visionary leader, a manager of men and a man of wisdom and prudence.

He said Ekere was the proper man for the governorship seat because “the political leadership of Akwa Ibom State required action, vibrancy and dynamism to usher in the socio-political and economic revolution capable of temporizing the state beyond rhetoric to actual demonstration of wisdom, dexterity and savvy in the utilization of government apparatus to put enduring smiles on the faces of Akwa Ibom people whose souls have known no joy for sometimes now.”

Owo said the group had received assurances from 165 prominent PDP members that they were ready to join APC if Ekere agreed to run for governorship.

