Group blasts Arewa Youths, NEF, says quit notice ploy to make Nigeria ungovernable for Osinbajo

A youth group, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), has lambasted the Arewa Youths and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over the purported quit notice on Igbos residing in Northern part of Nigeria. YYC said that the three months quit notice issued to the Igbos by the coalition of Northern Youths and supported by the Northern Elders […]

Group blasts Arewa Youths, NEF, says quit notice ploy to make Nigeria ungovernable for Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

