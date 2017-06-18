Group Demands El-ZakZaky’s Release, Offer Him Free Accommodation – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Group Demands El-ZakZaky's Release, Offer Him Free Accommodation
A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has made a fresh demand for the release of Sheik Ibraheem El-ZakZaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Ibraheema. Concerned Nigerians also expressed readiness to house them …
