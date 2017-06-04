Group issues Delta Government 7-day notice to pay LG workers

A group, Centre for the Vulnerable and the Underprivileged, CENTREP has issued the Delta State Government seven days notice to defray the thirteen months’ salaries being owed local government workers with the Paris Club loan refund. CENTREP handed down the notice in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi. The group also […]

Group issues Delta Government 7-day notice to pay LG workers

