Group lauds Gov Lalong for his transparency

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A GROUP operating under the aegis of Plateau regeneration group (PRG )yesterday described Gov Simon Lalong as one of the most transparent and honest governors in the country. “Since assumption of office,Lalong has established standards for governance which include equitable distribution of resources ,balancing in appointments and promotions ,respect for due process and repositioning the […]

