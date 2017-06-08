Group of primary school students left unharmed after their bus somersaulted in Imo State (Photos)

A group of primary school students from Reformers International Nursery and Primary School came out alive after their school bus somersaulted today in Imo state. According to the report, the students were being conveyed to school with their official bus when it got involved in the accident. All students were rescued alive and unhurt. More photos […]

