Group raises alarm over plot to protest against Ita-Giwa – The Eagle Online
|
Group raises alarm over plot to protest against Ita-Giwa
The Eagle Online
A group, Renaissance Group Caucus, has raised the alarm over a plot by those it described as “obviously sponsored youths” to carry out a protest against Senator Florence Ita-Giwa. The National Coordinator of the group, Prince Paul Nsan, raised the …
C-River Assembly probes alleged diversion of Bakassi relief materials
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!