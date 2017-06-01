Pages Navigation Menu

Group reveals real REASON Buhari must sack Magu for his anti-corruption war to succeed – NAIJ.COM

Group reveals real REASON Buhari must sack Magu for his anti-corruption war to succeed
President Muhammadu Buhari must urgently drop Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission if the anti-corruption crusade of his administration must succeed, a coalition of civil society groups said on Thursday …
CSOs march to EFCC, demand Magu's removalDaily Trust
Mercenaries hired to protest against Magu – CACOLThe Eagle Online
'Magu must go' protesters storm EFCC headquartersTheCable

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

