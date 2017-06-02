Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group seeks solution to Itsekiri devt

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—AN almagam of Itsekiri intellectuals under the auspices of Itsekiri Summit Group, ISG, has concluded arrangements for the maiden Itsekiri International Summit as part of strategies to seek solution to the poor infrastructural and human capital development of Itsekiri land amid its huge deposits of crude oil and gas as well as agro-allied potentials.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Spokesman of Itsekiri Summit Group, ISG, Monoyo Edon, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, explained that the summit, with the theme, Iwere Development: Where is the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality in Today’s Nigeria? will feature keynote addresses by Itsekiri professionals and opinion leaders, from youth bodies and political analysts to come up with a blue print on the place of unity and security in Iwere development.

The statement said that the event is slated for June 4 at Mom Civic Centre, Airport Road, Warri, as it enjoined all well meaning Itsekiri sons and daughters to attend the summit so as to find ways of developing Warri Kingdom in the face of teething challenges.

The event will also feature special musical performances and will be streamed live to a global audience.

The post Group seeks solution to Itsekiri devt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.