Group tasks National Assembly on girl child education

Nike Ajagbe, the Proprietor of Habitation of Hope, an NGO in Minna, on Friday, called on the National Assembly to introduce a legislation that would encourage and support girl child education in the country . Ajagbe told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that according priority to the girl child education would prepare an enabling ground for girls to excel in their undertakings. She said that such legislation would compel government at all levels to provide the required educational needs for the Nigeria child .

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

