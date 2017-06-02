Groups Seek Immediate Removal of Magu

A Coalition of civil society groups, under the aegis of Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption (GCCLAC), yesterday in Abuja demanded the immediate removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The protesters, including men and women in T-shirts and fez caps bearing various inscriptions in support of the anti-corruption war, said they were supporters of the anti-graft war but were opposed to Magu’s style of prosecuting the war.

They also carried placards denouncing Magu and his activities at the commission, accusing him of adopting a Gestapo style, playing to the gallery and breaching the fundamental rights of other Nigerians.

Director-General of the group, Dr. Gabriel Nwambu, who addressed the rally, said that corruption had become a menace that had retarded growth and development in Nigeria and must be fought with all sense of seriousness, noting that the groups were of the view that corruption must be fought with sincerity and honesty if Nigeria must win the battle.

“Ironically, the mode of operation of the EFCC had brought several cases of gross violation of human rights of the citizens. The fact that EFCC goes to the extent of trying suspects on the pages of newspapers is rather alarming and embarrassing Nigeria in the League of Nations. This explains why the EFCC has been losing most of its high-profile cases in the courts of law,” he stressed.

He accused Magu of turning President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption into a laughing stock across the world.The groups said that considering the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) against Magu and non-confirmation of his appointment by the Senate, his continued stay in office as acting chairman for over 90 days constitutes a clear violation of the Nigerian Constitution.They, therefore, called on Magu to immediately step down from office in the interest of peace and respect for the tenets of democracy.

