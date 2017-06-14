The Latest: Cosby jury deliberating, no new questions – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
The Latest: Cosby jury deliberating, no new questions
Daily Mail
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):. 12:55 p.m.. Deliberations at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are well into a third day as jurors weigh charges that could send the 79-year-old comedian to …
At Bill Cosby's Trial, Hours Unwind Without a Verdict
Jurors begin 3rd day of deliberations in Bill Cosby trial
Bill Cosby trial Day 8: Jury resumes deliberations for a third day
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!