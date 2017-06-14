Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth – CampaignLive
|
CampaignLive
|
Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth
CampaignLive
PwC expects the UK's entertainment and media sector to grow from £62bn to £72bn by 2021, making it EMEA's second largest market after Germany. Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth. According to PwC's new Global …
Nigeria'll be leader in Media Entertainment, market, says PwC Report
UK entertainment and media industry projected to drastically change by 2021
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!