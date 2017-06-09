GTBank Masters Cup reaches exciting final

The semifinals of the GTBank Masters Cup played out an assortment of beautiful football on Tuesday 6th of June 2017 at the Onikan Stadium. Just as excepted the games played recorded less goals than the quarter finals and spectator can testify of the increasing competitiveness on the pitch as each game gained an increasing momentums as each team fought for their chance to lift the Trophy. Scoring 33 goals with 7 goals scored in the female category and 26 goals in the male category 21 of which were penalties.

On Tuesday, the first two games were played in the female category saw Ansar-Ud-Deen College and Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls Senior High School Itire lock horn in a game that ended 4-0 in favour of Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls Senior High School Itire.

The second game also ended in a 3-0 flawless victory for the defending champions, Queens College, Yaba over Greensprings School, Lekki.

Thereafter, the male teams took to the pitch in their quest for the prestigious trophy, in the first game played; St.Finbarrs College Akoka defeated Greensprings School, Lekki 2-1 to reach the final.

Also, Jibril Martins memorial Grammar School, Iponri and Anwar-UI Islam College, Agege played a single goal draw till full time and the game was decided by a penalty shootout, which ended in 11-10 victory for Anwar-UI Islam College, Agege.

Culling from the result, Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls Senior High School Itire will face the defending champions Queens College, Yaba in their final bid to raise the Cup for the female category.

In the male category St.Finbarrs College, Akoka and Anwar-UI Islam College, Agege will duel for the Cup. There is no Doubt that the games will be exciting as spectators look forward to the final games.

Commenting on the competition, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Sport plays a major role in the development of life skills and this competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes, while fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives.”

He further stated that, “We are thrilled by the outstanding performances in the competition thus far and remain committed to providing an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”

GTBank has been at the forefront of promoting grassroots football; Established in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and private secondary schools in Lagos State, to promote camaraderie and foster friendliness amongst competing schools.

As the just concluded GTBank Lagos State Principals Cup that was launched in 2009, now the both competitions are among the largest and most widely followed grassroots soccer competitions in Africa, the tournaments are aimed at actively engaging secondary school students through sports whilst promoting the values of excellence and fair play. The competitions also provides a platform for identifying, nurturing and grooming young and talented players and helping them on the journey towards actualizing their dreams of becoming world class footballers.

Hezron Atunde

The post GTBank Masters Cup reaches exciting final appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

