GTBank-Ogun State Principals Cup (Season 5) semifinals holds Tuesday

After the two days of incredible matches and varying reactions – upsets, surprises, fantastic goals and excitement that came from the 8 matches played at the Ogun State Principals Cup (Season 5) quarter finals in MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta last week Monday 12th & Tuesday 13th June, 2017, the semifinals are matches to look forward to.

The semifinals stage matches in both the female and male categories will be hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abeokuta on Tuesday 20th June.

The female teams that have made it to the semi-finals stage are Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko who beat last season’s runners up Iganmode Grammar School 4-2 on penalties; Our Lady of Apostles, Ijebu Ode; Makun High School, Sagamu and Muslim High School, Isolu who put up a good fight to defend their title by winning Nawar-Ud-Deen High School, Ifo 2-1 at the quarter finals.

In the male category we have Anglican Grammar School, Ota; Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode; Pakoto High School, Ifo and Ipara Community Grammar School, Ipara who won their ticket to the semis by beating last year’s runners-up Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time.

Anthony Nlebem

The post GTBank-Ogun State Principals Cup (Season 5) semifinals holds Tuesday appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

