Gun salute marks Philip´s 96th birthday ahead of retirement from duties – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Gun salute marks Philip´s 96th birthday ahead of retirement from duties
Daily Mail
Wellwishers gathered in the summer sun to help mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 96th birthday. A message on Buckingham Palace's Twitter site read: “Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 96th birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH”. The Duke, who is …
Cardiff gun salute marks Duke of Edinburgh's birthday
Prince Philip's 96th Birthday: 10 Funniest Quotes To Celebrate The Duke Of Edinburgh's Birthday
Britain's Prince Philip Marks 96th Birthday With Gun Salute
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!