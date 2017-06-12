Gunmen abduct Delta Poly Registrar

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—UNIDENTIFIED gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Registrar of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Mr. Collins Onyenwenu, along Ugiliamai/Onitcha-Ukwani Road, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that on Saturday evening, he was intercepted by gunmen.

Sources said the Registrar was dragged out of the car and whisked away, with his official car abandoned along the road.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Aniamaka, said one arrest had been made in connection with the matter.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers,” Aniamaka said, adding that the vehicle in which the Registrar was driving had been recovered.

