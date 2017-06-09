Gunmen attack Imo Senator’s aide in Owerri

Three gunmen believed to be armed robbers have invaded the Owerri residence of the media aide to Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North, Emeka Ahaneku. The attack came a few days after he returned to the state capital from Abuja to see his family. The lawmaker’s aide said that the gunmen broke through one of […]

