Gunmen kidnap another lawmaker

Another lawmaker representing Magajin Gari constituency, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Salisu Isah, has been kidnapped. Family sources said Mr. Isah was abducted on his way to Birnin Gwari from Kaduna around 5:17 p.m. after attending a special session of the assembly. “Yes, he was abducted between Kaduna …

The post Gunmen kidnap another lawmaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

