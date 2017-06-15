Gunmen kidnap Ex-Kogi Director

Former Director of Press in the Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ehimony, had been kidnapped by gunmen.

A family source told newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday that Ehimoni was kidnaped on Ayere-Ikare road on Wednesday.

He was said to be going to Ikare, Ondo State, to pick two of his children from school the midterm break.

The retired director was taken away in his car along with his junior brother who drove the car.

Ehimoni is the current National Deputy Secretary of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

The family source said the abductors early Thursday morning made a telephone call to his wife to demand for N40 million ransom for his release.

The source added that Ehimoni, who retired from the Kogi civil service in 2015 had not received his monthly pension for the past 18 months.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Ondo State, Mr Femi Joseph who spoke to newsmen on phone confirmed the abduction of Ehimoni on Thursday.

Joseph also confirmed that the abductors had called to demand for N40 million ransom.

The post Gunmen kidnap Ex-Kogi Director appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

