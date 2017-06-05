Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Onitsha

Two armed men who have been terrorising Onitsha and its environs, on Monday killed two policemen and escaped with one AK47 rifle. An eyewitness said the armed men, who rode on motorcycle, took the policemen unaware and shot them at lose range near Tracas junction, Upper Iweka axis of Awada near Onitsha. The source, who pleaded anonymity, said one of the policemen, an inspector, was rushed to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi but later died.

