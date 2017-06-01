Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen Kill Six Niger Security Agents Near Mali Border

Gunmen Kill Six Niger Security Agents Near Mali Border
U.S. News & World Report
NIAMEY (Reuters) – Gunmen killed six security agents in southwestern Niger, a security source and local resident said, in an area near the Malian border where jihadists have been increasingly active. The attackers opened fire on a security post in the
Six killed in attack on Niger military post: security sourceNews24
Niger: Six soldiers killed in terrorist attackafricanews

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

