Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guys, there’s now an authentic GoFundme page to honour Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko. Click here to donate!

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lot of you asked me to follow up and tell y’all how you can donate to help the poor widow and 7 kids Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko left behind after he lost his life in a bank armed robbery operation. Well, I’m so glad to announce that there is now an authentic way you can […]

The post Guys, there’s now an authentic GoFundme page to honour Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko. Click here to donate! appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.