Guys, We Need To Chat About Amanda Knox’s Instagram Account

There is a sharp line dividing those who believe Amanda Knox is truly innocent and those who don’t.

But a decade after her arrest for the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, Knox found herself leaving behind the dark cloud that followed her.

Since her acquittal, she has “written a book, become a noteworthy journalist for the West Seattle Herald, and started dating, including a hook-up with a ghosthunter for a little while”.

There was even that critically acclaimed documentary that came out this year.

But while Knox was well on her way to ditching the murderess persona, she then made an interesting decision and flipped her Instagram account from private to public.

Of course, the Daily Beast just couldn’t handle:

Boyfriend shots and cat videos aside – including many that she’s taken of her peculiarly named cat, “Screams” – some of the images on her account are curious at best. There are those, for instance, that depict her as Little Red Riding Hood in the Black Forest in Germany with her boyfriend dressed as the Big Bad Wolf ready to pounce on her. At face value she is surely depicting herself an innocent girl in the dark woods, likely how she thought of herself when she lived in Perugia.

But it doesn’t take a scholar, or even much of a Google user, to know that Little Red Riding Hood is considered by Freud and a string of other psychoanalysts as a symbolic figure of sexual repression, abduction, and rape fantasies. A strange costume choice for a woman who once faced charges of murder and sexual assault.

A little far-fetched? I’d say.

However, the way Knox announced her Instagram flip may be a little curious. Using Twitter, Knox said:

What’s happening? Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos.

Of her 20 000 Twitter followers not all are supporters, so her very public way of declaring her Instagram now open begs the question why? Why the welcome invitation for more public scrutiny?

Attention-seeking, or just the next step in opening herself up as an innocent victim? Who the hell knows.

Bar the Little Red Riding Hood photographs (yes, there’s more than one on her feed), Knox’s account looks pretty normal:

Here are just a few up-close-and-personal pics from her account:





Nothing amazing, right? You can see more for yourself here.

[source: thedailybeast]

