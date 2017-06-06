Haa! Waitress Dies Mysteriously In Hotel In Umuahia, Angry Villagers Barricade Hotel (Photos)

Indigenes of Ohokobe Mbaocha Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government area of Abia state, staged a peaceful over the mysterious death of their daughter, Miss Happiness Emehara, who died in a popular hotel( Buri ji) located along Okwuta Ibeku road.

They were pictured protesting with placards with different inscriptions,demanding explanation from the management of the hotel on what caused the death of their daughter.Until her death on 31st of May,late Happiness Emehara was a staff of the hotel.

Narrating how the incident happened, an eyewitness and also a female staff of the hotel who gave her name as Favour Owom said she went up to bring her colleague her toothpaste to use.On getting there, she saw late happiness lying on the floor in between the bathroom and a room,holding a shower handle.

Miss Owom said on seeing happiness lying on the floor,she raised alarm which threw the attention of her colleagues.They rushed Happiness Emehara to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.