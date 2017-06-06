Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Haa! Waitress Dies Mysteriously In Hotel In Umuahia, Angry Villagers Barricade Hotel (Photos)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indigenes of Ohokobe Mbaocha Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government area of Abia state, staged a peaceful over the mysterious death of their daughter, Miss Happiness Emehara, who died in a popular hotel( Buri  ji) located along Okwuta Ibeku road.

They were pictured protesting with placards with different inscriptions,demanding explanation from the management of the hotel on what caused the death of their daughter.Until her death on 31st of May,late Happiness Emehara was a staff of the hotel.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Narrating how the incident happened, an eyewitness and also a female staff of the hotel who gave her name as Favour Owom said she went up to  bring her colleague her  toothpaste to use.On getting there, she saw late  happiness lying on the floor in between the bathroom and a room,holding a shower handle.

Miss Owom said on seeing happiness lying on the floor,she raised alarm which threw the attention of her colleagues.They rushed Happiness Emehara to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

 

The post Haa! Waitress Dies Mysteriously In Hotel In Umuahia, Angry Villagers Barricade Hotel (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.