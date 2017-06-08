Hair, beauty firms share knowledge in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute has partnered a health and beauty brand, Medplus on a knowledge sharing event which took place at the latter’s head office in Victoria Island last week.

The event featured a workshop, which was anchored by the lead trichologist, hair and scalp specialist, from the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute on standard hair care practices and education. Health, as it relates to hair and scalp problems, prevalence of these problems among Nigerian women and solutions which are gotten from the Institutes’ years of active research, was focused on.

On her part, the Brand Manager of Natures Gentle Touch, Mrs Anita Anosike said; “At Natures Gentle Touch, one of our vision as a beauty solutions brand is to empower individuals through education to reveal the beauty within. This, we do via our numerous knowledge sharing platforms that we have created over the years such as driving educative forums and creating platforms where Nigerians get the opportunity to ask our hair experts questions relating to hair and scalp challenges.’’

The post Hair, beauty firms share knowledge in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

