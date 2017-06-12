Hajj 2017: Board extends deadline for payment of fares
The Kaduna State Muslims Welfare Board has extended the deadline for the payment of Hajj fares for intending pilgrims from the state to June 16. This was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Malam Yunusa Abdulahi, on Monday. Yunusa explained that the deadline was extended following appeals by intending […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
