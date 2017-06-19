Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Half’ Nigeria food aid for Boko Haram victims not delivered – BBC News

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

'Half' Nigeria food aid for Boko Haram victims not delivered
BBC News
Up to half the food aid meant for people who have fled Nigeria's Islamist insurgency has reportedly not been delivered, the government says. It described it as a "diversion of relief materials", which correspondents say is a euphemism for theft. A
Nigeria deploys over 2000 security personnel to avert theft of food aidafricanews
Nigeria says half of aid never reached victims of Boko Haramgulfnews.com
Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead As Suicide Bombers Attack MaiduguriAllAfrica.com
U.S. News & World Report –Reuters Africa –Pulse Nigeria –TV360
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.