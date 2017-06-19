‘Half’ Nigeria food aid for Boko Haram victims not delivered – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
'Half' Nigeria food aid for Boko Haram victims not delivered
BBC News
Up to half the food aid meant for people who have fled Nigeria's Islamist insurgency has reportedly not been delivered, the government says. It described it as a "diversion of relief materials", which correspondents say is a euphemism for theft. A …
Nigeria deploys over 2000 security personnel to avert theft of food aid
Nigeria says half of aid never reached victims of Boko Haram
Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead As Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!