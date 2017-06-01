Halima Aden’s Vogue Arabia Cover is Exactly We All Need Right Now – Papermag
Halima Aden's Vogue Arabia Cover is Exactly We All Need Right Now
As Trump continues his crusade on Muslim-majority countries, established outlets celebrating diversity is more important than ever – which makes the latest issue of Vogue Arabia featuring Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing model to walk the …
Halima Aden Becomes the First Model to Wear Hijab on the Cover of Vogue
Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijabi To Grace The Cover Of Vogue
