Hallelujah Challenge: Man Declared Dead Wakes, Friend Shares Testimony

MyNaijaInfo.com

Man Wakes After Being Declared Dead – Hallelujah Challenge. Social media users have flooded the accounts of gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey with countless testimonies, encomiums and praises to God since the inception of the Hallelujah Challenge. One of the most notable is that of a Facebook user, TeeDee Keys who shared the photo of his brother’s friend, …

The post Hallelujah Challenge: Man Declared Dead Wakes, Friend Shares Testimony appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

