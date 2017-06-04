Pages Navigation Menu

Hamburger: Supporters march through Oshodi streets, threaten fire (Video)

Three days after the killing of a union leader, Rasaq Bello, aka Hamburger, his supporters have been marching through Oshodi streets, brandishing dangerous weapons and threatening attacks, DAILYPOST reports A video recording of the youths shooting, while moving in scores, emerged at the weekend. Following the death, properties, including vehicles have been vandalised. Hamburger was […]

