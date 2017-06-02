‘Hand of God’ Linesman Bogdan Dochev dies – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
'Hand of God' Linesman Bogdan Dochev dies
Daily Mail
The linesman who had been accused of failing to spot Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' did in fact notice the Argentinian wizard's handball, it has been revealed. Bogdan Dochev, who died in his home country of Bulgaria this week, gave an interview three …
Maradona 'Hand of God' linesman dies
'Hand of God' Linesman, Bogdan Dorchev, Dies at 80
