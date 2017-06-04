Happily ever after is possible

Happily ever after exists for couples who are committed to making their relationships work. When couples love each other and take the pains to build and nurture their love, they derive pleasure, fulfillment and a lifelong relationship no matter the storm life throws at them.

While there is no perfect relationship or marriage, when couples work in unity to improve their relationship, things get better. The ability to manage and restore sparks in marital relationships when the reality of marital disintegration shows up is what makes a healthy marriage.

Here are happily-ever-after tips for couples:

Create time to be together

Learn to spend quality time together. It’s not about the activity but the fact that you are both doing something that you enjoy. Couples are often torn between their work, family and everything else going on around them at the expense of the people they care about. Schedule and keep to arranged dates as you would your corporate meetings.

Show Affection

When was the last time you walked up to your partner for no reason, without saying a word and affectionately placed a kiss on their lips? When last did you cuddle your partner, rub her hand or run through her hair or simply hold hands without uttering a word. We show love and affection to our children and often forget that our partners need affection too.

Cheating is selfish

Most relationships collapse when one partner cheats or constantly cheating on the other. It takes strength to remain faithful to your partner but it’s very easy to stray and cheat. Cheating looks easy and sweet but in the long run, it’s like a dagger because it sinks into your relationship and destroys it. Be committed to remain faithful to each other, it saves you both many troubles and strengthens your bond of trust and unity.

Plan secret getaways

At some point, couples truly crave for some quiet moments especially when they have children hovering round them. Committed couples should map out periods when they will take a vacation without the children. It doesn’t have to be an expensive trip; you may choose to hide away at a hotel in town for a beautiful weekend. Make the outing as romantic as possible. Rekindle your love and refresh your memories of the good old days.

Exchange gifts often

Surprise your partner with little gifts. You can surprise your partner by getting them something they had always wanted to buy. The fact behind these actions is a way of telling your partner that ‘you are always on my mind’. Small gifts packed with thought are far more cherished.

Give and receive compliments

For some reasons, you may have stopped noticing how your partner looks. Even when she wears that beautiful dress or he wears that cool shirt, you simply can’t see but they keep getting compliments from outsiders. I am sure you would feel totally ignored by your partner and would wish the comment was coming from him or her. Learn to appreciate your partner, it keeps you both affectionate.

Listen without interrupting

Cultivate the habit of listening to your partner. Some people only listen to themselves and ignore the other party. Get into a habit of listening to what your mate is saying. Don’t wait until things get really out of hand to change.

Don’t stop talking

In your relationships, you need to open lines of communication. You both have to let down your guards and respect each other’s feelings. You don’t have to agree on all issues but you can both decide to work towards achieving peace.

Please your partner sexually

Make it clear that his or her pleasure is your pleasure, and you want to discover everything about what turns him or her on. Your partner will be happy to have you experiment. Tell your partner what makes you squirm in bed. Don’t be ashamed of having great sex with your loved one, it leaves you both happy and fulfilled with each other’s bodies.

Don’t take each other for granted

Don’t take your partner for granted. They can pretend to still be there for you but deep down, they are no more with you. Thank your partner for what they do even if they are so small that you don’t feel the need to.

Honestly expressing gratitude makes room for more good things in your relationship. Your partner is happy to always do more just to keep you happy.

