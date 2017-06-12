Harold Hamm: Natural gas from the USA is going to have a ‘world impact’ – CNBC
Harold Hamm: Natural gas from the USA is going to have a 'world impact'
Harold Hamm, chief executive officer of Continental Resources Inc., speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. The price of oil keeps sliding as an abundance of supply keeps a ceiling …
