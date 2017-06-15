Harry Maguire Completes Leicester City Transfer From Hull For £17m

Harry Maguire has completed his move from Hull City to Leicester, and has signed a five year contract.

A fee of around £17m has reportedly been agreed between the clubs and Maguire will join his new team-mates in early July ahead of Leicester’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself,” Maguire said. “Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I’m here so I can’t wait to get the season started and kick on.

“There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the club is going. It’s on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

“You can see that with the structure of the club it’s going to look upwards rather than down so that was a big reason why, as soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity.”

