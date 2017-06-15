HARRYSONG SAYS HE REGRETS WHY HE IS UNMARRIED AND GAVE HIS REASON

Vocalist, Harrison Tare Okiri has progressed significantly in his profession. What’s more, it is alright to state that he is as of now harvesting a portion of the his rewards for so much hard work in the music business. Be that as it may, one thing causes the artist torment. He laments that he neglected …

The post HARRYSONG SAYS HE REGRETS WHY HE IS UNMARRIED AND GAVE HIS REASON appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

