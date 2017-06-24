Harrysong welcomes twins with Abuja girlfriend

By Rotimi Agbana

Alterplate CEO, Harrysong, has welcomed his first bundle of joy, set of twins(a boy and a girl) with his Abuja-based girlfriend in far away Beverly Hills, California, United States.

While the baby boy has been christened, ‘Perez’, meaning wealth in Ijaw language, while the baby girl was named ‘Tare’, a name adapted from Harrysong’s real name, ‘Tarela, meaning love.

With the birth of his newborn twins, Harrysong has officially joined the league of Nigerian entertainers who have birthed children out of wedlock.

A source close to Harrysong, who spoke to HVP said, Harrysong is excited about this new development because it is coming at a time when he is gearing up to release his new album titled ‘Double’.

The post Harrysong welcomes twins with Abuja girlfriend appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

