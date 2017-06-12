Hart confident City won’t price him out of market

Under-pressure England goalkeeper Joe Hart believes Manchester City won’t make life difficult for him to find another club by demanding a prohibitive transfer fee.

The 30-year-old — who was subjected to criticism for conceding two free-kicks in the 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw with Scotland on Saturday — has returned to City after spending last season on loan with Serie A outfit Torino.

However, his situation at City has not improved as the unconvincing Claudio Bravo has been retained while manager Pep Guardiola has brought in uncapped 23-year-old Brazilian Ederson from Benfica for 40 million euros ($45 million, £34.7 million), making him the second most expensive goalkeeper ever.

“I certainly don’t think they are going to try and price me out of a move, I think there’s enough respect between the player and club,” said Hart, who will sit out England’s friendly with France in Paris on Tuesday.

“We’re going to work together, there’s no point in working against. There’s no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine.”

Hart, who is very popular at City having been their number one for six years, said he was looking forward to his next move, although insisted it should be a permanent deal rather than a loan.

“I love personal challenges and I have never shied away from one and I don’t intend to,” said Hart, who when he first moved to City in 2006 was loaned out to lower league Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool.

“I’m not a kid any more, I can’t just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability.

“There is an ideal situation to come out of this but nothing is perfect. It’s a short career and football is crazy so I have to be prepared for anything.”

Hart said there was nothing on the table for the moment but he was confident once the international matches were over on Tuesday that things would move forward.

“I would love to give you a poker-straight answer, but I’ve got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty,” said Hart.

“I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices. I want to be playing at the highest possible level, pushing myself.

“It’s a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again.”

