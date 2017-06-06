Here’s how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard – Boston.com
Boston.com
Here's how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard
It was a nightmare scenario for any college-bound kid: Last weekend, Harvard University rescinded admission offers for 10 students who had already been admitted to the university's class of 2021. The reason? According to The Harvard Crimson, they were …
Harvard Revokes 10 Acceptances For 'Offensive' Memes in Private Chat
Offended Harvard rescinds freshmen offers
Harvard Revokes Admission Of 10 Students Over Facebook Post
