Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard – Boston.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Boston.com

Here's how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard
Boston.com
It was a nightmare scenario for any college-bound kid: Last weekend, Harvard University rescinded admission offers for 10 students who had already been admitted to the university's class of 2021. The reason? According to The Harvard Crimson, they were …
Harvard Revokes 10 Acceptances For 'Offensive' Memes in Private ChatNews18
Offended Harvard rescinds freshmen offersThe Australian
Harvard Revokes Admission Of 10 Students Over Facebook PostNigerian Bulletin
Inc.com –Inquirer.net –WESTERNMASSNEWS.com –Yahoo News
all 39 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.